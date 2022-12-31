Overview

Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermosa Beach, CA. They graduated from Arkhangelsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tenenbaum works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Hermosa Beach, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.