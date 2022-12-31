Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermosa Beach, CA. They graduated from Arkhangelsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tenenbaum works at
Locations
Pediatrics Hermosa Beach705 Pier Ave # C, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Directions (310) 953-3262
R Tenenbaum MD510 N Prospect Ave Ste 120, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been taking my kids to Dr. Tenenbaum for the last 13 years. Amazing doctor, knowledgeable, competent, and caring. I am very happy with the doctor and the office and would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Arkhangelsk State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenenbaum speaks Russian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenenbaum.
