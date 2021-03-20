Dr. Rita Shats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Shats, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rita Shats, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Pavlides and Benson OB/GYN2 Teleport Dr Ste 207, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 273-5500
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Shat is amazing ,so happy to meet her ,and thanks to my friend that refer me to Dr.shat ,i was looking for a women DR.for such a long time and found the best, highly recommended
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588863401
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Shats has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shats accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shats has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shats. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.