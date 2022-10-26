See All Plastic Surgeons in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (225)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Sadowski works at New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, PC in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, PC
    200 Boylston St Ste 315, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 630-6786
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Panniculectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 225 ratings
    Patient Ratings (225)
    5 Star
    (209)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadowski?

    Oct 26, 2022
    I would highly recommend Dr. Sadowski for her experience, background knowledge, bedside manner and extensive education! She is fabulous at what she does and she is capable of getting results that are very natural looking! I also love her team of professionals in the office.
    Sharon H. — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801941794
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - University of Massachusetts Medical School,|Hand Surgery - University of Massachusetts Medical School|Plastic Surgery - Plastic University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Cooper University Hospital,|University Of Massachuse
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadowski works at New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, PC in Chestnut Hill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sadowski’s profile.

    Dr. Sadowski has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sadowski speaks Cantonese, Chinese, French and Spanish.

    225 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

