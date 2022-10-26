Overview

Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Sadowski works at New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, PC in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.