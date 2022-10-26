Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
New England Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, PC200 Boylston St Ste 315, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (781) 630-6786Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Sadowski for her experience, background knowledge, bedside manner and extensive education! She is fabulous at what she does and she is capable of getting results that are very natural looking! I also love her team of professionals in the office.
About Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1801941794
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - University of Massachusetts Medical School,|Hand Surgery - University of Massachusetts Medical School|Plastic Surgery - Plastic University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Cooper University Hospital,|University Of Massachuse
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
