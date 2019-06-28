Overview

Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Sabbagh works at Ladies Health Place in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.