Dr. Rita Roure, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Roure works at Psychiatry in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.