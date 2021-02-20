Dr. Rita Ritsema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritsema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Ritsema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Ritsema, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ritsema works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritsema?
Has been my doctor for many years Most recently seen at Bryn mawr. Excellent care every time.
About Dr. Rita Ritsema, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982621629
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritsema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritsema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritsema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritsema works at
Dr. Ritsema has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritsema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritsema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritsema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritsema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritsema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.