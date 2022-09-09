Dr. Rita Rahbany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahbany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Rahbany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Rahbany, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Rahbany works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Diabetes & Endocrine Medical Center9166 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 673-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahbany?
She listened, understood and helped.
About Dr. Rita Rahbany, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1104911452
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahbany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahbany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahbany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahbany works at
Dr. Rahbany has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Iodine Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahbany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahbany speaks Arabic.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahbany. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahbany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahbany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahbany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.