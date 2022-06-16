Dr. Rita Dee Raffoul, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Dee Raffoul, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rita Dee Raffoul, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooksville, FL.
Dr. Raffoul works at
Locations
-
1
The Dentist Place For Kids12005 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-5063Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Dentist Place12009 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 605-1861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raffoul?
Dr. Rita is great and her staff is good also.
About Dr. Rita Dee Raffoul, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1831712637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raffoul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffoul accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raffoul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raffoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffoul works at
Dr. Raffoul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.