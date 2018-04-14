See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pradhan works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Valley Disease Management Clinic
    1904 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 469-1823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336117738
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charles Drew UCLA
    Residency
    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    Medical Education
    • Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pradhan works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pradhan’s profile.

    Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

