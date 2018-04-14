Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pradhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inland Valley Disease Management Clinic1904 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 469-1823
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pradhan?
Dr..Pradhan is amazing, compassionate and understanding. She explains and does listen. I'm very pleased.
About Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336117738
Education & Certifications
- Charles Drew UCLA
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradhan works at
Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pradhan speaks Hindi and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.