Overview

Dr. Rita Pradhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pradhan works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.