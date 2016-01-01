See All Psychiatrists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales works at Sean Holman in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sean Holman
    100 W Griggs Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 647-2800
  2. 2
    La Clinica De Familia Inc.
    575 S Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 449-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    About Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679631857
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales works at Sean Holman in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales’s profile.

    Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

