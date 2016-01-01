Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD
Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
1
Sean Holman100 W Griggs Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 647-2800
2
La Clinica De Familia Inc.575 S Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 449-4000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679631857
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales speaks Spanish.
