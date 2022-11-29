Overview

Dr. Rita Pabla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ecole Libre De Med Lille France.



Dr. Pabla works at Padder Health Services in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.