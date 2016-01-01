Overview

Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Onyewuenyi works at Pediatric Health Center in Cheverly, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.