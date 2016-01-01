See All Pediatricians in Cheverly, MD
Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Onyewuenyi works at Pediatric Health Center in Cheverly, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Center
    6001 Landover Rd Ste 5, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 772-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508982935
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyewuenyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onyewuenyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onyewuenyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onyewuenyi works at Pediatric Health Center in Cheverly, MD. View the full address on Dr. Onyewuenyi’s profile.

    Dr. Onyewuenyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyewuenyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyewuenyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyewuenyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

