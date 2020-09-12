Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melkonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD
Overview
Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corte Madera, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center.
Locations
Rita Melkonian MD101 Casa Buena Dr Ste B, Corte Madera, CA 94925 Directions (415) 924-3530
Nikola Lozanov M. D. Inc.108 Lynch Creek Way Ste 4, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (415) 924-3530
M David Cohen MD909 Hyde St Ste 505, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 924-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rita Melkonian has been my Ob/Gyn for over fifteen years and I trust her, implicity. She has my best interest and well being. Dr. M. pulled me through two breast cancers, and one uterine cancer. By catching it early, I am cured! Dr. M. always explains a condition thoroughly and makes me feel comfortable in her elegant office. I've never had to wait more than a few minutes for my appointments. Her staff is curtious and pleasant to me and others. I have always been able to get an appointment when I needed to see her. I would highly recommend Dr. Melkonian to any woman, young or elderly to experience a compassionate, caring, great doctor firsthand. Thank you.
About Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497865836
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Dr. Melkonian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melkonian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melkonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melkonian has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melkonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melkonian speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Melkonian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melkonian.
