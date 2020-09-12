Overview

Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corte Madera, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center.



Dr. Melkonian works at Rita Melkonian MD in Corte Madera, CA with other offices in Petaluma, CA and San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.