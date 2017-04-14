Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Mathur, MD
Overview
Dr. Rita Mathur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They completed their residency with Franklin Square Hospital Center
Dr. Mathur works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente White Marsh Medical Center4920 Campbell Blvd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 933-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rita Mathur is an excellent physician. Her wealth of information and knowledge concerning medical evaluation and treatment are invaluable. She has a wealth of contacts to direct you for further testing and evaluations (blood, x-ray, and other diagnostic measures) to insure your best evaluation and treatment is identified, established and followed to wellness. The staff is excellent. Highly recommended to anyone searching for a primary physician.
About Dr. Rita Mathur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
