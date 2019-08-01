Overview

Dr. Rita Mankus, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mankus works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Crawfordsville, IN and Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.