Dr. Rita Mangione-Smith, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rita Mangione-Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Mangione-Smith works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Viral Infection
Warts
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rita Mangione-Smith, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104916097
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rita Mangione-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangione-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mangione-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mangione-Smith works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mangione-Smith’s profile.

Dr. Mangione-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangione-Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangione-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangione-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

