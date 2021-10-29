See All General Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO

General Surgery
2.8 (9)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Malhotra works at Doctor On Demand in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hans Burkholder, MD
Dr. Hans Burkholder, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Ziyad Nasrawi, MD
Dr. Ziyad Nasrawi, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Raffaele Borriello, MD
Dr. Raffaele Borriello, MD
4.2 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor On Demand
    2131 Richmond Rd Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 720-9040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?

Oct 29, 2021
Dr. Malhotra is a phenomenal doctor. She is available at all times and I cant help but find the review on 10/25/20 a bit misleading. I can attest to being able to communicate with Dr. Malhotra even during peak hours of the night which is really encouraging and shows her devotion to patient care. I have personally recommended Dr. Malhotra to all my family members and have even trusted her to take care of my mother's health.
— Oct 29, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malhotra to family and friends

Dr. Malhotra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Malhotra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO.

About Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154691145
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malhotra works at Doctor On Demand in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malhotra’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.