Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO
Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Doctor On Demand2131 Richmond Rd Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 720-9040
Dr. Malhotra is a phenomenal doctor. She is available at all times and I cant help but find the review on 10/25/20 a bit misleading. I can attest to being able to communicate with Dr. Malhotra even during peak hours of the night which is really encouraging and shows her devotion to patient care. I have personally recommended Dr. Malhotra to all my family members and have even trusted her to take care of my mother's health.
About Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154691145
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
