Dr. Rita Komboz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rita Komboz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Komboz works at
Locations
Jahir C. Sama MD5 Franklin Ave Ste 404, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 844-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Komboz have been caring for me for several years. She is warm and understanding. She will work with you to find out what is the best treatment for your condition. The staff is kind and patient. I definitely recommend Dr. Komboz as one of the most knowledgeable doctor's for the treatment, compassion and understanding for Arthritis patients.
About Dr. Rita Komboz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1275508541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komboz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komboz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komboz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komboz has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komboz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komboz speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Komboz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komboz.
