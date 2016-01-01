Dr. Rita Kirchler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirchler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Kirchler, MD
Overview
Dr. Rita Kirchler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Kirchler works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of Northwest Alabama PC2407 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 718-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirchler?
About Dr. Rita Kirchler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1659467363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirchler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirchler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirchler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirchler works at
Dr. Kirchler has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Osteopenia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirchler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirchler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirchler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirchler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirchler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.