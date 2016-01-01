Overview

Dr. Rita Kirchler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Kirchler works at OB/GYN Associates Northwest AL in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Osteopenia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.