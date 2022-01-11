See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Rita Hadley, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rita Hadley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Dayton OH and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hadley works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Terri L Hosfeld — Jan 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rita Hadley, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609843549
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State University School Of Med Dayton Oh;
    • Wright State University Dayton OH
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadley works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hadley’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

