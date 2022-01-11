Dr. Rita Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Hadley, MD
Overview
Dr. Rita Hadley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Dayton OH and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hadley works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hadley has performed 2 surgeries on me. One, was very complex and she wasn't sure it could all be done robotically because of that. She and her team worked for over 4 hours making that happen, so that my recovery time would be easier and quicker than an open surgery. I just had my second (and hopefully last) surgery and she was wonderful! I highly recommend Dr. Hadley!! Tell her Terri sent you. ??
About Dr. Rita Hadley, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School Of Med Dayton Oh;
- Wright State University Dayton OH
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.