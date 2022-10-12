Dr. Rita Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Gupta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Med College Bhopal Mp India and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Clinton8926 Woodyard Rd Ste 101, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 812-3900
-
2
Maryland Oncology - Brandywine7704 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 200, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 812-3900
-
3
Maryland Oncology - Lanham8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 100, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 812-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta was very instrumental in helping my stage 2 cancer shrink significantly to the extent that there are no more traces of tumor seen in my post-op pathology.
About Dr. Rita Gupta, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1003857269
Education & Certifications
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Gandhi Med College Bhopal Mp India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
