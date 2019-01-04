Overview

Dr. Rita Goldvug, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Moscow Medical and Dental Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Goldvug works at Novel Medicine PC in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.