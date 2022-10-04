Overview

Dr. Rita Fisler, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Fisler works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.