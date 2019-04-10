Overview

Dr. Rita Falcone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Falcone works at Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia in West Chester, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.