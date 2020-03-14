Overview

Dr. Rita Ellithorpe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Ellithorpe works at Tustin Longevity Center in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.