Overview

Dr. Rita Dhawan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Dhawan works at Primary Health & Wellness Ctr in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.