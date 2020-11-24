Overview

Dr. Rita Clement, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clement works at Southeast Obstetrics Gynecology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.