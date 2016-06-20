Dr. Rita Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Axelrod, MD
Overview
Dr. Rita Axelrod, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and Compassionate.... She will take whatever time is necessary and try whatever road she can to help her patients. I had been given 6 months in 2001 and is still here and able to enjoy my grandchildren as of 2016. What a wonderful caring doctor.
About Dr. Rita Axelrod, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axelrod has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Axelrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrod.
