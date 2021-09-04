Overview

Dr. Rishu Marwaha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Marwaha works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.