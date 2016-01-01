Dr. Rishma Chand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishma Chand, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishma Chand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Rishma Chand, MD4650 W Sunset Blvd 3, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 329-6391
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rishma Chand, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023341583
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chand accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
