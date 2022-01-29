Dr. Rishi Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishi Sood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
Amen Clinics16 E 40th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 736-3110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sood is very smart, friendly yet very professional, knowledgeable, and “approachable”. He’s very easy to speak with. He listens. He’s very informative.
About Dr. Rishi Sood, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
