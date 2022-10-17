Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Debrecen, Medical and Health Sciences Centre and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
William A Shapse MD LLC5341 Atlantic Ave Ste 302, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 403-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheth made an exemption to perform my C5 surgery neck fusion for my right arm after a car accident. After the surgery there was a anesthesia problem in which I was taking to the hospital for observation, but the surgery went very well, the healing and the almost no scar cut was excellent. I would highly recommend Dr. Rishi Sheth.
About Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University Of Debrecen, Medical and Health Sciences Centre
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati.
