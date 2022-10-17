See All Neurosurgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Debrecen, Medical and Health Sciences Centre and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sheth works at Dr. Rishi Sheth in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gregory Basil, MD
Dr. Gregory Basil, MD
10 (8)
Locations

  1. 1
    William A Shapse MD LLC
    5341 Atlantic Ave Ste 302, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 403-5175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Dr. Sheth made an exemption to perform my C5 surgery neck fusion for my right arm after a car accident. After the surgery there was a anesthesia problem in which I was taking to the hospital for observation, but the surgery went very well, the healing and the almost no scar cut was excellent. I would highly recommend Dr. Rishi Sheth.
    Oct 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD
    About Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1720246275
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Debrecen, Medical and Health Sciences Centre
    Undergraduate School
    • not applicable
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rishi Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheth works at Dr. Rishi Sheth in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sheth’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

