Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD

Sports Medicine
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sharma works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy
    800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 528-7541
  2. 2
    Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health
    15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 528-7541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Passavant Area Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Thank you Dr. Sharma. He diagnosed my problem in just a few minutes. I had seen the bad review, but thought I would see for myself. I liked him. Very smart doctor.
    About Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801084736
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

