Dr. Rishi Sawhney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Sawhney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Medical Center
Locations
Pleasanton5725 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 100, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (510) 888-0657
Valley Medical Oncology Consultants5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 830-9289
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawhney?
Thank you Dr Sawhney for finding a therapy to keep me alive. During the last 4 years I have been treated by Dr Sawhney for endometrial cancer stage 4b. I have been on remission for over 2 years. Dr Sawhney is very knowledgeable, caring, thoughtful and easily understood. He and his team make me feel very comfortable every time I see them. The appointments are very easy to get in a urgency. The office is always answering the phone and returning calls. I highly recommend Dr Sawhney.
About Dr. Rishi Sawhney, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1881812519
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Hematology and Oncology
