Dr. Rishi Roy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Roy works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.