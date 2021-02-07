Dr. Rishi Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishi Roy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roy’s surgical skills saved my husband’s life! His carotid artery was 97% blocked. He preformed TCAR surgery & now my husband is doing great! Our whole family holds Dr Roy in high regard. He was a blessing to our family. If you need vascular surgery, Dr Roy is who want!!
About Dr. Rishi Roy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215249016
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
