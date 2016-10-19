See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hammonton, NJ
Dr. Rishi Rastogi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rishi Rastogi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hammonton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    425 12th St Ste 2, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 704-9100
  2. 2
    810 Woodlawn Ave, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 704-9100
  3. 3
    Diabetes/Endocrinology S Jersey
    10 Lasalle St, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 704-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 19, 2016
    Dr. Rastogi is an excellent provider who cares about the health of his patients. He takes his time with the patients so I highly recommend him.
    Anonymous in Vineland, NJ — Oct 19, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Rishi Rastogi, MD
    About Dr. Rishi Rastogi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871681759
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Carmel Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rishi Rastogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rastogi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

