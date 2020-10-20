Overview

Dr. Rishi Rajan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Rajan works at East Alabama Urology Associates in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.