Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- FL
- Loxahatchee
- Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO
Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Midwestern University / Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Lakeside Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Panchal works at
Locations
-
1
Ivy Cardiac and Vascular Center12983 Southern Blvd Ste 205, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 709-6803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Lakeside Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ankle-Brachial Index Test
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Doppler Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, SMA
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Acute Blood Clots
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Stroke
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arterial Duplex Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Clot
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Defects
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Hypertrophy
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Sources of Embolism
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiogenic Shock
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiopulmonary Conditions
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Extremity Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Blood Vessel Blockage
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat In-Office Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Interpretation of Exercise Stress Tests
- View other providers who treat Interpretation of Pharmacologic Stress Tests
- View other providers who treat Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Leg Circulation
- View other providers who treat Leg Swelling
- View other providers who treat Leg Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Leg Venous Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Leg Wounds
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Angiograms
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Intervention
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Cardiovascular Examination
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Stress Echocardiogram
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thromboembolism
- View other providers who treat Thrombolysis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
- View other providers who treat Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE)
- View other providers who treat Type 1 Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Abdominal
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Cardiac
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Valvular Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Valvular Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Stenting
- View other providers who treat Vein Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vein Laser Ablation
- View other providers who treat Venous Closure
- View other providers who treat Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Reflux
- View other providers who treat Venous Thromboembolic Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombolysis
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Venous Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Panchal?
I had an intermittent AFib condition. When medications were unable to control it, Dr. Panchal arranged for a Loop to be inserted to more closely monitor for the condition. Upon verifying the frequency and nature of the condition with the Loop monitoring, he referred me to an Arrhythmia specialist who performed an ablation. I am very pleased with his diligence in addressing my AFib.
About Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1568757987
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System|Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, Mi|Peripheral Vascular Interventional, Yale University, New Haven, CT|Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Cardiovascular Disease, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI|INTERNAL MEDICINE, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL|University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Midwestern University / Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal works at
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Shortness of Breath and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.