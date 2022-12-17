See All Cardiologists in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Midwestern University / Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Lakeside Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Panchal works at Ivy Cardiac and Vascular Center in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Shortness of Breath and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ivy Cardiac and Vascular Center
    12983 Southern Blvd Ste 205, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6803
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Lakeside Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Shortness of Breath
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Venous Insufficiency
Shortness of Breath
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Blood Clots Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiogenic Shock Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Interpretation of Exercise Stress Tests Chevron Icon
Interpretation of Pharmacologic Stress Tests Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Cardiovascular Examination Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Type 1 Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO?
    About Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568757987
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hlth System|Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, Mi|Peripheral Vascular Interventional, Yale University, New Haven, CT|Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Residency
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI|INTERNAL MEDICINE, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL|University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University / Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University|Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rishi Panchal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panchal works at Ivy Cardiac and Vascular Center in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Panchal’s profile.

    Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Shortness of Breath and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

