Overview

Dr. Rishi Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Kumar Eye Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.