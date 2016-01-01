Dr. Kothari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rishi Kothari, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishi Kothari, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kothari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Anesthesiology111 S 11th St Ste 8280, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kothari?
About Dr. Rishi Kothari, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1477895803
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Anesthesiology and Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothari works at
Dr. Kothari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.