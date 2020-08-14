Dr. Rishi Kakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Kakar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Kakar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Kakar works at
Locations
Compass Health Systems, PA7481 W Oakland Park Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33319 Directions (305) 891-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakar?
I had a very very good experience with Dr. K. He is very personable and caring. I saw him before office went to telephone only. Not sure if he is still practicing. I had tonns of anxiety and family stress. He really took time to explain things and offered relaxation techniques as well. I heard he does lots of research also. Really hard to find a caring and a smart doctor that is down to earth. I do wish his office situation was better as office can be very very busy and disorganized at times. Would definitely send my family to him if needed. Thank you
About Dr. Rishi Kakar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1184821928
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakar works at
Dr. Kakar speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.