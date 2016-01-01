Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Jindal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Plastic Surgeons12264 El Camino Real Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jindal?
About Dr. Rishi Jindal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1619293909
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jindal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jindal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.