Dr. Asheesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asheesh Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Asheesh Gupta, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 8686 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-8311Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Urbana3280 Urbana Pike Ste 105, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Directions (301) 694-8311Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
First time meeting Dr Gupta and he is wonderful. He is super nice has great bedside manner and listens to you. Highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Asheesh Gupta, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881738334
Education & Certifications
- Coon Joint Replacement Institute (Cjri), St. Helena Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.