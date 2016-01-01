Dr. Rishi Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Gupta, MD
Dr. Rishi Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Rishi Gupta61 Whitcher St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Rishi Gupta, MD | Wellstar Neuroscience4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 314, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (470) 956-4210
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447202163
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
