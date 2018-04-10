Dr. Rishi Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Goel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishi Goel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Goel works at
Locations
-
1
UH Neurological Institute29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 475, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 827-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?
Dr. Goel is one of the very best physicians I have ever been to. He is very brilliant and professional. I would be happy to count him as one of the very best medical professionals that I have ever been to. I would recommend him very very highly. "Thank you, Dr. Goel for taking such good care of me."
About Dr. Rishi Goel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881891281
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.