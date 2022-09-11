See All Orthopedic Surgeons in La Plata, MD
Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Plata, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.

Dr. Bhatnagar works at Capital Area Orthopedic Assocs in La Plata, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, Elkton, MD, Cumberland, MD, Silver Spring, MD, Waldorf, MD, Laurel, MD and Bladensburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Area Orthopedic Associates
    16 N La Plata Ct, La Plata, MD 20646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 392-3330
    Monday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    221 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 567-9100
  3. 3
    Precision Orthopedics
    610 Professional Dr Ste 270, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 926-0200
  4. 4
    Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    101 Chesapeake Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 498-0384
  5. 5
    Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 590, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 964-8631
  6. 6
    Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    831 University Blvd E Ste 37, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 445-9535
  7. 7
    Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    12090 Old Line Ctr # R10A, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 498-0333
  8. 8
    Laurel (Main Office)
    14201 Park Center Dr Ste 410, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 498-0383
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Precision Orthopedics And Sports Medicine
    12414 Naves Cross Rd NE, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 964-8631
  10. 10
    Sankara Rao Kothakota M.d. P.A.
    5632 Annapolis Rd Ste 1, Bladensburg, MD 20710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 864-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • UPMC Western Maryland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Priority Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1952541864
    Education & Certifications

    • Alleghany Genl Hosp
    • GW U Hosp
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    • University Of Maryland
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatnagar works at Capital Area Orthopedic Assocs in La Plata, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, Elkton, MD, Cumberland, MD, Silver Spring, MD, Waldorf, MD, Laurel, MD and Bladensburg, MD. View the full addresses on Dr. Bhatnagar’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

