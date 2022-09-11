Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Plata, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.
Locations
Capital Area Orthopedic Associates16 N La Plata Ct, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 392-3330Monday5:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00am - 5:00pmFriday5:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine221 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 567-9100
Precision Orthopedics610 Professional Dr Ste 270, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 926-0200
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine101 Chesapeake Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (301) 498-0384
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 590, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8631
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine831 University Blvd E Ste 37, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (301) 445-9535
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine12090 Old Line Ctr # R10A, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 498-0333
Laurel (Main Office)14201 Park Center Dr Ste 410, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 498-0383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Orthopedics And Sports Medicine12414 Naves Cross Rd NE, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8631
Sankara Rao Kothakota M.d. P.A.5632 Annapolis Rd Ste 1, Bladensburg, MD 20710 Directions (301) 864-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I think the facility is over booked with patients. The wait times are extremely long and the Doctor seems very rushed to leave and run to the next room. I fear that something will be missed or not treated properly the first because timing quotas may be a consideration. It was my first visit so I am willing to give it another chance.
About Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1952541864
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany Genl Hosp
- GW U Hosp
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatnagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatnagar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.