Dr. Rishi Balkissoon, MD
Dr. Rishi Balkissoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
This is my third review of Dr. Balkissoon. From 12/2019 - 8/2022 he has performed one TKA (knee) and just did both THA (hips) this year. I agree with every good thing that people have posted about him and his practice. I had been living with pain for the last 20 years. I was sure I was going to be in a wheelchair by the time I turned 65. Dr Balkissoon started joint replacements on my chronic osteoarthritis when I was 58. I feel 25 years younger without pain now. He just did my right hip last week and it feels so good already. I didn’t really want posterior hip replacement but after he replaced my knee, I knew I could trust him with my hips. One more knee replacement in 2023 and I will be great shape to move around more. He has given me my quality of life back. The people at Highland hospital and his offices really like him. I think this says it all. If you’re looking for a surgeon to take care of your needs, he is the guy. Thank you Dr Balkissoon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
