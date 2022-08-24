Overview

Dr. Rishi Balkissoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balkissoon works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.