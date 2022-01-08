Dr. Rishi Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Bala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Bala, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Silesia Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care2401 W Leigh St Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 325-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great! He gave me injections for my fibromyalgia pain. Great bedside manner!
About Dr. Rishi Bala, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Family Medicine Center
- University Of Silesia Medical School
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
