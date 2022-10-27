See All Ophthalmologists in Richardson, TX
Overview

Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Kansal works at Kansal Eye in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansal Eye Pllc
    770 N Coit Rd Ste 2486, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 690-1922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Migraine
Eye Infections
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Polar Cataract 2 Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Argyll-Robertson Pupil Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroid Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Iris Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Lens Osmosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectopic Pupil Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Essential Iris Atrophy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertrichosis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Iridodialysis Chevron Icon
Iris Diseases Chevron Icon
Iris Hypoplasia - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marcus-Gunn Pupillary Sign Chevron Icon
Misaligned Eyes Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nonreactive Pupils Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism II Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Familial Bilateral Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pupil Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Tubulointerstitial Nephritis With Uveitis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveitic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD
    About Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    NPI Number
    • 1245519461
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rishav Kansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kansal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kansal has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

