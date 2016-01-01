Dr. Rishad Ahmed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishad Ahmed, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rishad Ahmed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute16800 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 239-6357Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute7301 N University Dr Ste 305, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (305) 504-6157Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rishad Ahmed, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1578918470
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital (Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery)
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
